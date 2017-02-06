Former Mohegan Pet Shop Owner Barred from Dealing with Animals

The owner of a former Mohegan Lake pet store who faced numerous charges for animal cruelty has been permanently barred from working as a pet dealer.

Richard Doyle, who operated Puppies and Kitchens in Mohegan Lake on Route 6, along with stores in Larchmont and Wappingers Falls, entered into an agreement with the state Attorney General’s Office that requires him to surrender all licenses regarding the sale of animals. He also is required to pay $15,000 in restitution that will be distributed to any consumers who purchased sick animals from his stores, and $5,000 in penalties and other costs to the state.

“By shutting down stores that mistreat animals, and sell sick animals, we can help ensure that consumers are purchasing healthy pets, while protecting the animals themselves from those who break the law to turn a profit,” said Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. “Disturbing cases like these reaffirm my commitment to encouraging those in search of a new pet to adopt from a local shelter, rather than purchasing an animal. This gives an animal in need a home, and gives the consumer the peace of mind that they are receiving a healthy pet.”

The Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into Doyle’s businesses in 2015 after receiving numerous complaints from consumers who purchased pets from him that shortly after were discovered to be ill.

Doyle certified that his pets were healthy and free of disease, but consumers who took the animals to a veterinarian found the animals were suffering from serious health conditions, such as pneumonia, intestinal parasites and kennel cough.

In addition, Schneiderman said Doyle falsified the names and license numbers of his suppliers in order to make it appear as though he purchased the animals from reputable sources, and participated in disturbing practices to make sick animals appear healthy and maximize sales.

For example, Schneiderman maintained Doyle, who is not a veterinarian, regularly performed surgery on animals in the back rooms of his stores, and ordered high school-aged employees to routinely administer injectable medications and intravenous fluids to mask rather than cure diseases and infections in sick animals. In some cases, Doyle let a sick animal suffer and die, rather than paying for routine veterinary care.

Cracking down on Doyle was part of Schneiderman’s Animal Protection Initiative, started in in May 2013, which seeks to help consumers and animals alike by identifying animal cruelty, shutting down criminal animal fighting rings and prosecuting those who unscrupulously sell animals to unsuspecting consumers.