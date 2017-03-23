Former Mahopac Chamber CEO Responds to Grand Larceny Charge

The Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce CEO/executive director was terminated from her position Tuesday and arrested after she was accused of stealing from the business organization.

Erin Meagher, 26, of Brewster, was charged with grand larceny, a felony in the 4th degree. She’s accused of misappropriating funds from the chamber, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Meagher, also a Village of Brewster trustee, and gave her an appearance ticket to answer the charge in Town of Carmel Justice Court on April 11.

The investigation was a joint effort by the sheriff’s office and the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office, according to the sheriff’s press release.

Assistant District Attorney Larry Glasser said Meagher is alleged to have stolen more than $1,000 from the non-profit. District Attorney Bob Tendy said he’s personally recused himself from the case because of he knows Meagher well. According to Meagher’s website, she volunteered for Tendy’s district attorney campaign in 2015.

Meagher, in a statement to The Putnam Examiner, said she looks forward to clearing her name.

“I was heartbroken to learn that my reliance for guidance and correction on long standing chamber members proved misplaced,” Meagher said. “I believe that I was targeted because of my youth and political affiliation with numerous organizations.”

Meagher’s attorney, Kevin Reverri, said Meagher would be vindicated when all the facts are released.

“Ms. Meagher is stunned that members of the chamber that she served for over a year is launching a smear campaign and deceptive political attack against one of the youngest elected officials in New York State,” Reverri said. “Ms. Meagher has acted in complete good faith and full cooperation; submitting to a recorded interview, giving consent for forensic review of all her computers, and actively working to assist investigators in sorting out the complaint levied against her.”

In a statement sent out by Joseph Tock, the counsel of the Mahopac-Carmel chamber, he said Meagher used the chamber’s debit card as “her personal slush fund” to purchase clothes including jewelry, dresses, and Stich Fix personal styling services. Additionally, she bought Kate Spade handbags and Ivanka Trump shoes with the chamber card.

“She even flaunted her ill-gotten apparel at chamber and community events,” Tock wrote in an email to chamber members.

Meagher fabricated invoices from Amazon in an attempt to deceive the Board of Directors, according to the chamber statement. Tock wrote the executive board–made up of volunteers–recently uncovered the scheme.

“It is disheartening that she stole from the more than 390 chamber members and has shattered trust the trust of our community,” Tock, a local attorney, wrote.

In a follow up phone call, Tock said he couldn’t delve into further details, including when exactly the executive board discovered the alleged theft, because the investigation is ongoing.

Tock wrote the executive board continued to work with the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department Wednesday “to prosecute her to the fullest extent of the law.”

Glasser said neither the district attorney’s office nor sheriff’s office had any involvement in drafting or releasing the press release sent out by the Mahopac chamber. Glasser also couldn’t reveal when chamber officials contacted law enforcement because the investigation continues.

“If it’s determined that more or different charges are warranted than they will be brought,” Glasser said.

Meagher has been active in the community and the Putnam political sphere for several years. She was a past chairwoman of Founder’s Day in Brewster and has been involved in several other events and committees concerning the village. The Carmel High School graduate is also on the executive board for the Southeast Republican Committee, serving as secretary.

Meagher ran for Brewster trustee in 2013, losing by a slim margin, but won when she ran again two years later, receiving the most votes out of the four candidates running. This is her second year on the village board and her seat is up for election this year.