Former Local Editorial Cartoonist Daniel Capozzi Dies at 86

Daniel J. Capozzi, a resident of Beacon and former editorial cartoonist for North County News in Yorktown, died April 7 at home surrounded by his family. He was 86.

Born on January 21, 1931 in New York City, he was the son of Daniel J. and Delphine (Finnegan) Capozzi. On October 17, 1959 at St. Joachim’s Church in Beacon, he married the love of his life, Margaret Hannon.

Mr. Capozzi was an account executive at Young and Rubicam in Manhattan for 20 years until 1979. He then worked at North County News in Yorktown Heights in advertising and as an editorial cartoonist, until his retirement in 2007. He was honored for his cartoons by the New York Press Association.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill. A 1953 graduate of Manhattan College, he was an active member of both the Manhattan College Alumni Association and Manhattan College Business Men’s Retreat Group. He enjoyed cartooning, creative writing, Turner Classic Movies, reunions with family and friends on the Beaverkill River, and was a devoted Brooklyn Dodgers and Mets Fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary Liz Lundgren and her husband Larry of Congers, Daniel J. Capozzi of Long Beach, Anne Capozzi of Manhattan, and Suzy Capozzi of Peekskill; and his grandsons, Patrick Lundgren of White Plains and Thomas Lundgren of Congers.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.