Former Leg. Counsel Considers Legal Action Against County

But Van Ross explained a resolution does have meaning, including his appointment that would have ended on Dec. 31, 2017, and it’s “sort of like a contract” when explaining his reasoning for considering litigation.

Van Ross, usually soft spoken during meetings, had plenty to say about the legislature’s decision to drop him.

Van Ross said lawmakers didn’t care about the legislative staff that he’s worked with and has come to rely on him for legal assistance. He’s been legislative counsel since 1984 except for a short stint when Democrats took over the legislature and he was temporarily replaced.

Van Ross said he was told after the end of the year meeting on Dec. 22 that the legislature was going in a different direction next year and that he should submit a resignation letter before the agenda for the organizational meeting was posted. He never put in that resignation letter, but took all of his personal belongings from the legislative office last Tuesday.

Van Ross believes he was removed because some of the lawmakers didn’t like his legal opinions, including determinations about Open Meetings Law and Freedom of Information Laws. Van Ross said he wants lawmakers to individually face him to explain why they didn’t want him to complete the final year of his three-year appointment.