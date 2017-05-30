Former Greeley Teacher Sentenced to Probation for Sexual Abuse

Former Horace Greeley High School drama teacher Christopher Schraufnagel was sentenced today to three years’ probation for sexually abusing three students on the Chappaqua campus.

Schraufnagel, 42, who appeared in New Castle Town Court Tuesday morning, must also register as a sex offender and comply with orders of protection for the three victims. He also surrendered his teaching license.

Following his sentencing, New Castle Police ushered Schraufnagel and defense attorney Stacy Richman out of the building to avoid the media.

Assistant District Attorney Mary Clark-DiRusso said she received two victim impact statements, where one child felt guilty for allowing himself to be manipulated by an authority figure.

“No child should ever feel as though they’re in any way responsible for being manipulated by an adult,” Clark-DiRusso said during the May 30 sentencing. “We’d like to thank the children for coming forward, it’s an extraordinary thing to do especially when you’re reporting abuse by an authority figure that can have a lasting impact on your life.”

New Castle Town Justice Douglas Kraus, who handed down Schraufnagel’s expected sentence, agreed. In the eyes of the law, he stated, the children don’t bear responsibility for what happened to them.

David Engelsher, the attorney for four of the plaintiffs in a civil suit against Schraufnagel, said the hurt, the pain, and the damage Schraufnagel caused is permanent and ongoing for the victims.

“There’s no closure here, there’s closure for the criminal defendant, but the civil litigants who I represent, they have a life now of permanent damage, health issues, psychological issues, so there’s no closure here,” Engelsher said.

He also added none of the victims he represents were brought in as criminal complainant during this case.

In June 2014, following allegations of improper contact with several of his students, the popular drama teacher was suspended with pay until he resigned his teaching post after 12 years on the job.

In Oct. 2015, he was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sex act, a felony, and six misdemeanor charges. In Nov., he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, and one misdemeanor count for sexual abuse.

Schraufnagel also admitted to abusing three of his 15-year-old students at Greeley between 2011 and 2015.

His sentencing was originally scheduled for Feb. 9, but the court date was postponed due to probationary issues between New York and New Jersey. Schraufnagel is also undergoing multiple treatment programs that have also added to the delay in his sentencing.

Despite the plea bargain, seven students and their families have filed a civil lawsuit against the former teacher and the Chappaqua School District, describing how student were subject to sexual, verbal and physical abuse and harassment by the teacher while on school grounds and that Schraufnagel provided illegal drugs and alcohol to students.

With the criminal sentencing now official, some Chappaqua residents don’t feel justice has been served.

“Overall, the school board, the judge, the district attorney got what they wanted, they protected the name of Chappaqua, they didn’t protect the children,” resident Gary Murphy said. “We have somebody, who two weeks ago admitted in open court to drugs, alcohol, and raping students, there’s something way wrong with this case.”

A Chappaqua student who wished to remain anonymous said Schraufnagel deserved a greater punishment for the horrendous crime he committed.

“I feel he deserves jail time,” the student said.

A sex offender registration hearing is scheduled for July 12.