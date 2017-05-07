Former Cop Sentenced to Prison for Crash that Killed Somers Teacher

By Anna Young

Former Town of Carmel Police Officer Richard O’Keefe was sentenced to one year in jail last week inside the Putnam County Courthouse for a 2015 car crash that killed Mahopac resident Frances Ghelarducci.

Inside the courtroom, family members of O’Keefe and Ghelarducci sat on separate sides as they awaited the sentencing from Dutchess County Judge Ned McLoughlin. Many supporters of O’Keefe were on hand, while the Ghelarducci family shed tears and wore custom pins remembering the fallen Somers School District teaching assistant.

“My loving wife was the center of our universe. Our three children lost a mother and a mentor to help them through life’s ups and downs and struggles, she was a guiding light to them,” said Steven Ghelarducci, the victim’s husband. “We have suffered the ultimate loss, our lives will never and can never be the same. The void that is left by her death is a deep sadness that I would never wish on anybody.”

McLoughlin, who was the acting justice on this case, sentenced O’Keefe to one year in jail and revocation of his license. As part of the plea deal, O’Keefe also agreed to refrain from reapplying for his license for one year after his release from jail.

As part of a plea deal reached between O’Keefe and the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office, O’Keefe pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony. O’Keefe also admitted to driving drunk and speeding the night of the fatal crash. He has been sitting in Putnam County Correctional Facility since February as part of his plea agreement already serving his time.

O’Keefe’s attorney, David Squirrell said he felt O’Keefe received a fair and just sentence based upon all the facts and the law.

“All we can do is pray for him,” Squirrell said.

In a statement, District Attorney Bob Tendy said Ghelarducci is missed by all.

“Our community continues to mourn the loss of a wonderful person who had such a positive impact on so many,” Tendy said.

A New York State Police investigation revealed O’Keefe was driving at an excessive rate of speed between 52 and 58 miles per hour and had several alcoholic beverages resulting in a blood alcohol content of .247 percent, triple the legal limit.

“The reckless behavior that led Mr. O’Keefe to get behind the wheel of his vehicle and drive drunk has destroyed and changed our lives forever,” Mary Prevosto, sister of the victim, said during the sentencing. “Your actions that night led you over to the other side and you took my sisters life in the process, Fran was gone in the blink of an eye.”

While O’Keefe is guilty for driving under the influence, a collision reconstruction report did not fully fault him for the accident. A second car carrying Ghelarducci, which was driven by Anna Estrada, exited the Route 6 Plaza parking lot and failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle driven by O’Keefe. The crash caused the vehicle driven by Estrada to roll on its passenger side and collide with a third vehicle that led to the fatal injuries, according to the report.

Estrada did not face any charges and had no alcohol or drugs in her system when she was tested the night of the crash.

“You were the significant cause of that accident,” Prevosto told O’Keefe in court. “Between your high alcohol level and excessive speed, Anna did not stand a chance in avoiding you.

O’Keefe, on top of being a former Carmel cop, was a town councilman for one term and a Mahopac Board of Education member. He’s the brother of current town Councilwoman Suzi McDonough.

“I spent my entire life trying to help people, trying to be good and I stumbled,” O’Keefe said. “For that, I stand here humbled, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m truly sorry.”

While McLoughlin commended both attorneys for agreeing to a reasonable deal, he added that no sentence could ever undo the heartbreaking loss the victim’s family has suffered.

“We’ll never know whether you could have avoided that other car,” McLoughlin said to O’Keefe. “I’m sure it haunts you and I think it should haunt you, you’ll have to live with this the rest of your life, but your guilt and your regret, as sincere as it is, doesn’t compare to the loss of the victim’s family. You did this to their family and you did this to your family.”