Food Bank for Westchester “Community Scoop-a-thon” Competition

Food Bank for Westchester is calling all community groups to help fight hunger. A new program called the Community Scoop-a-thon is a spinoff of its Annual Golden Scoop Corporate Competition. The Community Scoop-a-thon is a volunteer program designed to help raise hunger awareness by getting groups together to pack the most bulk food into deliverable household size packages within one hour.

“Our Golden Scoop Corporate Competition has always been a popular event, so we thought it would be a great idea to launch the Community Scoop-a-thon to expand the program and provide a special competition for civic organizations and other community groups to get involved in helping our neighbors who are hungry,” said Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank for Westchester. “We invite police officers, firemen, members of community centers, and others to sign up, roll up their sleeves and help us pack food that will provide meals to families in our most vulnerable communities.”

The 1st Annual Community Scoop-a-thon competition will take place on Sunday, May 7, at Food Bank for Westchester in Elmsford. Groups will gather at the warehouse for a friendly food-packing competition, which will take place in one-hour shifts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Teams of up to 10 individuals will compete to see who can pack the most produce-filled bags in an hour. After the competition, Food Bank for Westchester will deliver meals to individuals who are hungry and in need.

The winning team will be awarded the Community Scoop-a-thon Championship title and take home the coveted Community Scoop-a-thon Championship trophy for an entire year. The winning team will also be recognized at the Food Bank for Westchester’s Hunger Heroes Awards Breakfast in June, an annual event that acknowledges supporters in the community who have gone above and beyond to alleviate hunger in Westchester County.

The entrance fee for the Community Scoop-a-thon is $25 per team member with a $1,000 team fundraising commitment. All proceeds will benefit Food Bank for Westchester. For groups interested in participating, please contact Madeline Sulla at Food Bank for Westchester by April 10 via email at madeline.sulla@foodbankforwestchester.org with the subject line “Community Scoop-A-Thon.”

Food Bank for Westchester is located at 200 Clearbrook Road in Elmsford. For more information, visit http://www.foodbankforwestchester.org.