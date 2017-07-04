Fitness Center Proposed for Vacant Greenburgh Property

The mostly vacant office building at 555 White Plains Rd., Tarrytown, has a new owner and a new future.

Real Estate lawyer Marc Weingarten a partner in the law firm DelBello Connellan Weingarten Wise and Wiederkehr LLP, spoke with the Greenburgh Town Board during its June work session about plans for changing the site plan and building configuration for the site.

According to Weingarten, the 135,000 sq.-ft. building now only houses the Tappan Zee Bridge contractors, a temporary tenant in 35,000 sq. ft. of space.

With a $21 million assessment, the property sold recently for only $5.4 million.

The existing building would require significant renovation being “beyond its useful lifecycle, built in the 1970s,” said Weingarten. The new owner has proposed a smaller building in the place of the existing building designed to house a health club with a storage or warehousing facility next to it. The new building would probably be two to two-and-a-half stories high.

Residential and office uses for the site would be challenging considering the current market climate. A zoning change would be required for the health club and warehouse uses, and would include a public hearing.

The existing parking lot would be reduced to 284 spaces with 200 for the health club and 84 for the proposed storage facility.