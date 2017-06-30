Independence Day Celebration (Friday, June 30). The City of White Plains will host its Annual Independence Day Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at White Plains High School on North Street. This is a free event. Residents are encouraged to come early, bring blankets and chairs and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music, games, entertainers, food and fireworks! Entertainment includes a performance by Tramps Like Us a Bruce Springsteen Tribute on the main stage. Children and their families will enjoy a visit from the Animal Embassy, the Miz Liz variety show, Dinosaurs Rock, Gemstone mining, Acrobat LiLiu, and The Frisbee Guy in the Kids’ Corner. Inflatable Party Adventures will offer inflatable rides for $2 each. Food vendors will offer barbeque, fried dough, ice cream, burgers, Walters Hot Dogs, Kona Ice and more. The Fireworks show, presented by International Fireworks, will begin immediately after the flag is officially welcomed and presented. The sky will be illuminated with a spectacular display.

Music Fest and Fireworks (Monday, July 3). A music show and fireworks at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. Pre-concert entertainment begins at 6 p.m. with DJ Johnny Rocks followed by the Gerard Carelli Orchestra at 8 p.m.; fireworks will follow at about 9:15 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Carpooling is suggested. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating as well as a picnic supper. The Music Fest is presented by Westchester County Parks and sponsored by the Westchester Parks Foundation with support from radio station 100.7 WHUD. The Kensico Dam Plaza is located at the north end of the Bronx River Parkway in Valhalla.