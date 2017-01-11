Ex-P’ville Trustee Lynch, Lord Announce Village Board Candidacies

By Anna Young

The Pleasantville Village Board will say goodbye to three-term Trustee Mindy Berard at the end of March, but her replacement could be a former village trustee.

Jeremiah Lynch, a 26-year Pleasantville resident and longtime tax accountant, announced last weekend his plan to run for the seat being vacated by Berard in the March village election.

In 1996, Lynch was elected to the village board and served for six years, including a stint as deputy mayor. He left the board after two terms.

“I enjoy the work and I think I’m good at it,” Lynch said. “I have the capacity to evaluate issues and really listen to what people have to say.”

Meanwhile, at Monday night’s village board meeting, Trustee Steven Lord, who will be completing his first term, announced that he will be seeking re-election.

“This may not be the best time to announce that but I wanted to let people know,” Lord said.

Since leaving office, Lynch has remained active locally and on the county level, serving on the village’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for several years and now as chairman of the Westchester County Planning Board.

Lynch also contributes to the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), Dad’s Club of Pleasantville and the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO).

Once Berard called him to let him know she wasn’t running for a fourth term, Lynch said it was the right time for him to contribute to village government once again.

If elected, Lynch said his background as an accountant will be a valuable asset to the village, particularly with respect to taxes and budgeting. He works at a global tax services firm.

“I bring a valuable background to the table, especially regarding the Trump Administration, regarding taxes and what that will mean to New Yorkers and the residents of the village,” Lynch said.

He said his main goal would be to help elevate the level of communication between the village and its residents. With a lackluster e-mail distribution system in place, Lynch said residents shouldn’t have to ask for information as much as they are.

“We should be pushing information out to residents and making it easier for them to be informed,” he said.

Village elections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 21. Residents who wish to run for one of the seats may file a petition with the village clerk’s office by early February.