Eve Milan Mobile Spa, White Plains

Eve Milan Spa, located in White Plains, has spent the last five years on the road offering residents the luxury of quality skin care services and spa treatments delivered directly to their homes.

As one of the first luxury mobile spas of its kind in Westchester County, Eve Milan Spa continues to expand its product lines and services, and delivers a licensed beauty professional to each customer’s chosen location at a convenient time.

Founded by local entrepreneur Eden Gilliam in 2009 at the business’s bricks and mortar location on Mamaroneck Avenue, the team remains dedicated to giving a unique experience and personal attention to every client no matter the location. Eve Milan Spa offers quality services including skincare treatments, massages, lavender and lemongrass manicure/pedicures, pomegranate pedicures, chair massages, vitamin C revitalizing facials, almond and honey body treatments, blowouts, waxing, and simply flawless makeup applications.

The team at Eve Milan and their mobile facility also offer full spa treatment packages. They specialize in parties for special occasions such as weddings, Sweet 16 parties, Bat Mitzvahs, bachelorette parties, or any spa day event.

The team not only focuses on spa treatments and services, but also offers quality skin care products. These professionals are armed with current and state-of-the art information to educate clients on how to properly care for their skin and how to maintain healthy skin by nourishment from the inside out.

During her years working as an aesthetician, Gilliam witnessed first-hand the allergic reactions and sensitivities that many of her clients have to the harmful chemicals and dyes found in many beauty products.

Eve Milan Spa strives to offer a full line of products that are all natural and contain no sulfates, parabens or artificial dyes. The Spa recently introduced a new luxury Chanel nail polish collection that is 5-Free, a common beauty industry term that means certain toxic ingredients such as formaldehyde are not used in the product.

“When a person isn’t happy with their skin, the negative feeling can affect their confidence and self-esteem and plays a major role in how they see themselves. It is important to me to be able to not only target skin issues topically but also internally by addressing my clients’ diet and nutrition needs,” said Gilliam. “Being able to help our clients in such an important aspect of their lives is very gratifying.”

Gilliam decided to go mobile five years ago to add something new and convenient to the spa industry. As a young entrepreneur she was always looking for new ways to do things. The mobile spa idea seemed ideal with so many residents in Westchester unable to leave the house for various reasons. Many people, especially the elderly, go through periods of time in their lives when getting in and out of the house can be difficult. With the mobile unit the Spa has been able to pamper those who otherwise would miss out. The team has logged many miles traveling to hospitals, nursing homes, domestic shelters and many personal homes throughout Westchester. Gilliam and her team consider themselves lucky to have had the pleasure of giving a manicure to a local woman celebrating the milestone of her 100th birthday.

“Taking the Spa mobile was our way to give everyone a chance to enjoy the little luxuries in life that we should all have. After five years of being mobile we have put many smiles on deserving faces,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam studied at New York School of Esthetics in Tarrytown and went on to receive an advance certification in Chemical Peels. She studied abroad in London at the College of Naturopathic Medicine with a focus on skin nutrition. In the future the young entrepreneur’s goal is to travel all throughout the world to learn different skin care practices to bring home to Westchester and incorporate into her practice as an esthetician.

For more information visit Eve Milan Spa visit www.EveMilanMobileSpa.com or to book an appointment call 914-441-8300.