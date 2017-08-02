Engineering Firm Opens New Green Building in Pleasantville

Barile Gallagher & Associates Consulting Engineers has celebrated the next chapter in the firm’s nearly 45-year legacy by opening a new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Pleasantville.

Unhappy with their location in White Plains, partners Laurence Barile and Paul Gallagher have relocated to 39 Marble Ave. and designed an energy-efficient building from the ground up that serves as a model of sustainability.

“We weren’t connected to the community in White Plains,” said Barile, whose father Pat Barile was a founding partner along with Tom Damiano in the company formerly known as Damiano Barile Engineers. “The great thing about Pleasantville is that everything is right here.”

After two years of dedication and diligent design, the 6,600-square-foot building on the site of the old Pizza Hut features a super-insulated envelope, northern glass for day lighting and views, ultra-high efficient heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing, LED lighting, roof-mounted solar electric generation, a 26-kilowatt solar installation, panel-level monitoring and native plantings.

“It feels great to finally have our own place,” Gallagher said. “This is our 45th year and were very grateful to Tom Damiano and Pat Barile, who started the company, for teaching us everything we know as far as being an engineer. They were great examples, not only as engineers but as honest and fair businessman.”

The firm provides consulting engineering services for HVAC, plumbing, fire protection and electrical systems on institutional, commercial, municipal, industrial, religious and residential projects.

Representatives from Sunrise Solar Solutions, the largest locally owned and operated solar company in Westchester, was also in attendance, helping to celebrate the solar installation their company built for the new building.

Sunrise President and CEO Doug Hertz said after years of collaborating with Barile and Gallagher on several projects, he was eager to design the company’s new solar system.

“When you have a client that’s so well-informed and involves you from the beginning it’s great to see that project grow,” Hertz said. “I love the business, I get to build systems that save people money and help the environment and it’s a great feeling to see it all come together and work well.”

Local officials also attended and Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett presented the firm with a proclamation from County Executive Rob Astorino. Plunkett said it’s the small businesses such as Barile Gallagher that make the difference in communities throughout Westchester, Plunkett stated.

“We’ve been delighted to watch the transformation of 39 Marble Ave., and we’re very, very happy to welcome Barile Gallagher to Pleasantville’s business community,” Mayor Peter Scherer said. “Their new environmentally-friendly building sets a high bar for Pleasantville.”