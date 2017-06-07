Elysiancolor, Mount Kisco

In a society that values perfection, Raquel McKinnon’s job as a permanent cosmetic artist offers a solution for women who are tired of the regular makeup application routine and looking to create a fresh look.

Prior to launching Elysiancolor, McKinnon spent several years working with her husband, Peter, to build up their medical billing business. Yearning to do something more creative, she settled on becoming a permanent cosmetic professional.

The transition was an easy one for McKinnon, who trained at the Beau Institute of Permanent and Corrective Cosmetics, The Brow Academy and Deluxe Brows.

She provides an array of services at her Mount Kisco office, including permanent eyebrows, eyeliner and lips and restorative services for men and women looking to camouflage scars or imperfections.

Often referred to as micropigmentation, McKinnon’s work is actually a form of cosmetic tattooing and isn’t really permanent. Most treatments last 18 months to three years.

By applying droplets of a pigment into the dermal layer of the skin, McKinnon can transform a face by giving definition to the eyes, brows or lips. Clients with asymmetric brows, thin lashes or undefined lips often seek her services, she said. Others who may have lost their brows due to cancer treatments can also benefit.

In a highly unregulated industry, McKinnon stands out with her penchant for thoroughness and continual training. McKinnon, a state Health Department-registered tattoo artist and a member of the American Academy of Micropigmentation and The Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals, said it’s important to find a reputable technician.

“Not everybody is a good candidate for these types of procedures,” said McKinnon, a mother of three children. “I will tell them if they’re not.”

In fact, McKinnon, a Pound Ridge resident, has a number of prerequisites that clients must fulfill before she will treat them. They include a full list of medications, supplements and vitamins they are taking, the condition of their skin, any diseases or other conditions, any trauma they may have experienced and previous chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

She is not allowed to treat anyone under 18 years old.

Eyebrow microblading is her most popular service and is done with the use of a disposable blade with needles attached. The blade, she explained, goes into the first three layers of the skin, depositing pigment into the epidermis and replicating hair by following its natural growth.

“This is so new here that everybody wants it,” said McKinnon, referring to the beauty trend that’s been popular in Asia and other parts of the world for years but has only recently attracted Americans.

McKinnon said she uses the natural shape of one’s face, hair growth and bone structure to design what she refers to as a “perfectly placed brow.” Drawing the shape of the new brows with a brow pencil and working closely with clients to achieve the desired color can be comforting for those new to the procedure, she said.

Additional touch-up appointments may be needed for those who have very oily or problematic skin or darker pigmentation.

McKinnon’s corrective cosmetics service is also growing in popularity.

Clients of both genders who have had areola/nipple restoration following mastectomies often turn to McKinnon for help. She works on fingernail replication and hair simulation for the scalp, especially suitable for clients with bald spots. McKinnon also covers scars from accidents, surgery, trauma or C-sections.

Trichotillomania (hair-pulling disorder) and alopecia (spot baldness) clients are also welcome, she said.

McKinnon is passionate about giving back to the community and regularly offers her services to a variety of charities.

“This work just fit like the pieces of a puzzle for me,” she said of her career choice. “It felt just right.”

McKinnon works with clients by appointment only. To book a 45-minute consultation, call 914-315-9010 or e-mail elysiancolor@gmail.com. She is located at 153 Main St., Suite F1, in Mount Kisco. For more information, visit http://www.browsartistry.com.