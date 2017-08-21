Eclipse at the Moment of Totality in Westchester

The Examiner News

This photo was taken by David Rocco at the moment of totality on Turkey Mountain and submitted to Examiner Media.

Many Westchester residents, wearing protective sunglasses, gathered at the summit of Turkey Mountain in Yorktown to get a clear view of Monday’s Solar Eclipse.

Many Westchester residents gathered at Turkey Mt. in Yorktown to view the partial solar eclipse

A solar eclipse is a type of eclipse that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, and when the Moon fully or partially blocks the Sun.

The partial eclipse, viewed in Westchester, began at 1:23 p.m.  At 2:44 p.m. the maximum eclipse occurred and ended at 4 p.m.

USA map with eclipse path
The event was highly anticipated in the United States as it was only visible within the continent from Oregon, traversing the country diagonally to South Carolina.
Photos courtesy of David Rocco
