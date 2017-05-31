Early Morning Fire On Milford Close Under Investigation

An early morning fire in the Soundview neighborhood of White Plains affected a home on Milford Close. The residents were able to exit the home before firefighters arrived to deal with what is being referred to as a structure fire.

The first piece of equipment to arrive on scene was Engine 65 – out of the Gedney Way firehouse, the closest firehouse to the incident. Five pieces of apparatus were used during the response (three engines, one rescue truck and two truck companies), with 20 fire personnel involved in the response.

The WPFD did not call on Mutual Aid because two additional engines were not used in the response.

According to the Mayor’s Office: “The WPFD responded quickly and professionally. Our fire fighters did an outstanding job and the fire was extinguished quickly. Five fire fighters required medical attention. They were all treated at White Plains Hospital and released.”

The White Plains Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.