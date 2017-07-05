Dr. Joan Fallon Named 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year

White Plains resident Dr. Joan Fallon was announced as the 2017 winner of the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the New York program.

Fallon, founder and CEO of Curemark, is considered a visionary scientist who has dedicated her life’s work to championing the health and wellbeing of children worldwide. She is widely recognized for her vision, passion and innovation in defining a successful entrepreneurial venture. Curemark is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies to treat serious diseases for which there are limited treatment options. The company’s pipeline includes a phase III clinical-stage research program for Autism and ADHD, as well as three preclinical programs focused on Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia and addiction.

Curemark has commenced the filing of a Rolling New Drug Application for the first novel drug for autism under the FDA Fast Track Program. Fast Track status is a designation given only to investigational new drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions, and that have demonstrated the potential to address, unmet medical needs.

Fallon holds 106 patents worldwide, has written numerous scholarly articles, and lectured extensively across the globe on pediatric developmental problems including autism and ADHD. A former Assistant professor at Yeshiva University in the Department of Natural Sciences and Mathematics she presently serves on the Council of National Advisors for Springboard Enterprises an internationally known venture catalyst that supports women–led growth companies. She served on the Board of Advisors for the ADA for the building of the new Yankee Stadium. She was recently appointed Senior Advisor to the Henry Crown Fellows at The Aspen Institute, as well as a Distinguished Fellow at the Athena Center for Leadership Studies at Barnard College/Columbia University. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Franklin & Marshall College.

Entrepreneur Of The Year, founded by EY, is a business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance and the local community.