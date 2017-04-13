Diving Into National Debate, Philipstown Declared Sanctuary Town

The Philipstown town board made a statement on the embroiling national debate on immigration, when they declared their municipality a sanctuary town Wednesday night.
In a slim 3-2 vote, with Supervisor Richard Shea the deciding vote to push the resolution through, the town board approved becoming a sanctuary town, the first and likely only town in Putnam County to do so. Shea, Councilwoman Nancy Montgomery, and Councilman Michael Leonard voted for the sanctuary designation, while Councilman John VanTassel and Councilman Bob Flaherty voted against it. All five board members are Democrats.
The resolution states no town department, officer, employee or agent acting in an official capacity would be allowed to request or maintain immigration information on an individual or assist in the investigation of a person’s citizenship or immigration status unless they are compelled to by a state of federal law or by a court order. Additionally, no town employee can assist or cooperate with an investigation, detention or arrest by an agency enforcing federal immigration law except when required by federal law, according to the town document.
The idea of sanctuary municipalities has become prevalent since Donald Trump became president because of his apparent hardline on illegal immigration.
Leonard said he supported the resolution because no laws were being circumvented. He stressed the federal government has failed Americans over immigration policy and larger policy conversations begin at the local level. Montgomery said the town isn’t a federal enforcement agency and she doesn’t believe funding would be lost over it. She stressed all residents need to be protected.
Shea said it was important to reinforce the values the town holds.
“The values that are put forth in this equal protection resolution are things that community members by and large already adhere to and practice,” Shea said. “There’s nothing radical about this document.”
But Flaherty said the town is a tightknit community and the resolution wasn’t going to change the way he values his neighbors. VanTassel said he feared passing the resolution could result in a loss of federal funds and it went beyond the scope of town business.
There were slightly more supporters than opponents that took to the microphone inside Haldane High School during public comment that lasted more than an hour.
Garrison resident Julia Famularo, who was in favor of the resolution, said state and local municipalities and local law enforcement agencies are not required to help the federal government assist with immigration data collection because most undocumented immigrants aren’t breaking criminal law. She said entering the country unlawfully is a civil issue, not criminal.
Resident James Hoch said local law enforcement doesn’t enforce a range of federal laws, and immigration is another one that should be left to federal agents.
Garrison resident Eric Stark said theC resolution expresses the town’s values and M protects all residents. He wants to embrace immigrants, regardless of their citizenship status. His son, William, also spoke, stating “I believe in the equal protection under the law for all residents regardless of race, religion, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or immigration status.”
Cold Spring resident Lara Eldin said her own family were refugees and stressed immigrants in the United States are simply seeking a better life for their children. Erik Brown, who is African-American, said he understands what it’s like to live in a world where his presence of the color of their skin.
“This resolution asks for nothing more than to affirm Philipstown is a place where the rule of law can be enforced without judging people without due process because they look different,” Brown said.
But for those supporters there were also passionate opponents of the resolution.
Newly minted Nelsonville Mayor Bill O’Neill suggested that if Shea supported the resolution, he’d be defying the law and should be sent to jail. He then said the resolution was being put forth to protect area contractors that use undocumented immigrants for “cheap labor,” which Shea called an absurd claim.
“This resolution is one more movement to undermine respect for the laws of this country,” O’Neill said, his voicing rising and finger wagging. “This is a meaningless gesture.”
Cold Spring resident Keith Anderson argued if the resolution was passed, the town board would violate their oaths of office and Garrison resident Rodney Dow challenged Shea to step down if an illegal immigrant commits a heinous crime against a resident in town. He said the resolution could attract undocumented immigrants to Philipstown. Shea shot back, “I support this resolution whole- heartedly” and told Dow he was conflating two different issues.
Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra, speaking on behalf of Sheriff Don Smith, said law enforcement must work as a team to defend citizens from very real threats in an age of global terrorism. In Putnam County, illegal immigrants that are witnesses or victims to a crime are not reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Scuccimarra relayed from Smith and only those that commit crimes are reported.
Public comment became heated at times. Residents supporting the sanctuary status at one time applauded loud enough to drown out what O’Neill was saying from his seat and and Eric Stark asked residents if that wanted the resolution to pass to stand up, which caused a stir. There was occasional shouting from the seats and one speaker was even booed when he was done.
One of the few residents that spoke and remained neutral, Evelyn Watters, simply argued national politics has become divisive “and I don’t want that for my town.”