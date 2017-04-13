Diving Into National Debate, Philipstown Declared Sanctuary Town

The resolution states no town department, officer, employee or agent acting in an official capacity would be allowed to request or maintain immigration information on an individual or assist in the investigation of a person’s citizenship or immigration status unless they are compelled to by a state of federal law or by a court order. Additionally, no town employee can assist or cooperate with an investigation, detention or arrest by an agency enforcing federal immigration law except when required by federal law, according to the town document.

In a slim 3-2 vote, with Supervisor Richard Shea the deciding vote to push the resolution through, the town board approved becoming a sanctuary town, the first and likely only town in Putnam County to do so. Shea, Councilwoman Nancy Montgomery, and Councilman Michael Leonard voted for the sanctuary designation, while Councilman John VanTassel and Councilman Bob Flaherty voted against it. All five board members are Democrats.

The Philipstown town board made a statement on the embroiling national debate on immigration, when they declared their municipality a sanctuary town Wednesday night.

The idea of sanctuary municipalities has become prevalent since Donald Trump became president because of his apparent hardline on illegal immigration.

Leonard said he supported the resolution because no laws were being circumvented. He stressed the federal government has failed Americans over immigration policy and larger policy conversations begin at the local level. Montgomery said the town isn’t a federal enforcement agency and she doesn’t believe funding would be lost over it. She stressed all residents need to be protected.

Shea said it was important to reinforce the values the town holds.

“The values that are put forth in this equal protection resolution are things that community members by and large already adhere to and practice,” Shea said. “There’s nothing radical about this document.”

But Flaherty said the town is a tightknit community and the resolution wasn’t going to change the way he values his neighbors. VanTassel said he feared passing the resolution could result in a loss of federal funds and it went beyond the scope of town business.

There were slightly more supporters than opponents that took to the microphone inside Haldane High School during public comment that lasted more than an hour.