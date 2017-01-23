Disabled Woman Killed in Peekskill House Fire

A disabled woman was killed in a fast moving house fire Monday morning at 936 Diven Street in Peekskill.

The unidentified woman was discovered by firefighters in a rear bedroom on the first floor of the large multi-family dwelling. Ten other occupants escaped unharmed from the blaze, which was reported at about 5:15 a.m., and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

It took firefighters from Peekskill, Croton, Montrose and Buchanan about two hours to get the stubborn fire under control. The cause of the fire is being investigated but is not considered suspicious.