Dems Choose Schiliro, Reiter to Run for Re-election in North Castle

The North Castle Democratic Committee endorsed Supervisor Michael Schiliro and first-term Councilman Barry Reiter last week for this year’s town election but it is unclear whether any of the incumbents will have a challenger.

Barry Malvin, the Democratic Committee chairman, said there was wide support for the tandem of Schiliro and Reiter given how well the politically mixed board has been functioning over the past four years.

“The town is running very smoothly, there are really not a lot of complaints and we’re very happy with how things are going,” Malvin said.

Schiliro, who is running for his third term as supervisor following six years as a councilman, listed a sizeable number of issues he hopes to guide the town through in another term. The town is in the midst of updating its Comprehensive Plan, there are proposed downtown parking improvements, the ongoing upgrade to the town’s roads and the expansion and renovation of the North White Plains Community Center and library branch.

“I truly enjoy working for the people of North Castle,” Schiliro said. “There’s always more work to do and I’m excited about leading the town for another two years.”

Reiter, an independent who is once again running with Democratic backing and is completing his first four-year term, said his time on the board has been a good experience, particularly meeting a wide cross-section of constituents and confronting a variety of issues. The longtime volunteer chaired the North Castle Citizen Corps Council (NC4) before he was elected in 2013.

“I got a lot of perspective on a lot of things people are concerned with, working on different issues with different people,” Reiter said. “I enjoy it.”

Malvin said the committee was unable to find a second candidate for town council.

However, the party did endorse Armonk resident Daren Tolz to take on County Legislator Margaret Cunzio, a registered Conservative, in the District 3 race. Reached late Monday, Tolz said he is appearing later this week before the Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee in hopes of picking up their support as well.

Tolz, a school teacher in New York City, said he is making his first run for public office because the district needs a more independent voice.

While the town’s Democrats have their slate ready for the fall, there are still questions on the Republican side, which has not officially named a ticket.

The town board’s other incumbent council member, Republican Barbara DiGiacinto, confirmed Monday that she will also be running for a second term.

Republican Committee Chairwoman Anita Cozza said the ticket will not be announced until sometime next week. While she confirmed that DiGiacinto is one candidate, the committee is still talking to potential candidates for the second council seat.

When asked if the GOP may put up a challenger against Schiliro, Cozza said “it’s possible.” Currently, the committee is also busy with its elections for district leaders, she said. Elections will be contested for leaders in each of the town’s 11 districts.

In addition to DiGiacinto, the party is endorsing Cunzio for the county legislator’s seat and Douglas Martino for town justice.

Cozza said anyone interested in running may contact her at 914-273-3940.

The North Castle Town Board also includes council members Stephen D’Angelo, a Republican, and Democrat Jose Berra, whose terms expire in 2019.