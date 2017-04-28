Deck & Fence Show and Sale Slated for Peekskill at Dain’s

By Neal Rentz

Dain’s Sons Company in Peekskill, which has a rich history in the local area, will hold its annual Deck & Fence Show and Sale on April 29 and 30.

Dain’s Sons Company was established in 1848. In the 19th Century, Dain’s delivered to construction sites by horse and wagon to areas along the Hudson River, including West Point, by the company-owned schooner, Annie. Most of the company’s deliveries in its early days were heavy lumber and timbers, cement and lime.

Dain’s offers a wide selection of building products at its three-acre site through its 30,000-square-foot warehouse, 5,000-square-foot store, 1,600-square-foot showroom and 2,000-square-foot deck showplace. A sawmill and millwork division was recently added to the facility.

Jeffrey Dain, great-great grandson of founder Nathaniel Dain, operates Dain’s along with his staff that has over 75 years of combined experience.

James Dain, the son of Jeffrey Dain, said last week the store’s annual Deck & Fence Show and Sale has been a popular promotion for several years, going back to the early 2000’s.

Dain, who is the store’s vice president, said, “We offer the best prices of the season” during the annual sale.

Among the items on sale this weekend are decking, fencing, railing, pavers and outdoor living spaces.

Though the regular store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., one of the features of the store is the outdoor decking showplace. “This is open 24-7,” he said, adding the area provides a good way to view the decking products.

Dain said the store’s staff will work personally with customers and offer advice.