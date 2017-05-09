‘Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights’ Comes to White Plains

Following the success of the sold out “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – We Came to Dance” tour this winter, TV’s hot show is going back on tour across America this summer in “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights.” Fans of the show have the opportunity to see some of the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in White Plains on June 27. The all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, “Dancing with the Stars,” including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces choreographed and creative directed by four-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore. “Dancing with the Stars: Live! sold out when it last played the Westchester County Center in January of 2016.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” cast features Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart, with more surprise casting to be announced.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights,” are on sale now. For information and to purchase tickets, go to dwtstour.com, wmconcerts.com, The Westchester County Center box office or ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.