Cyclist Killed After Collision with Car in Brewster

Despite the effort of two doctors to revive a cyclist who just collided with a car, a Connecticut man succumbed to his injuries in Brewster Friday morning.

The Connecticut man, identified as David Eric Wellin, 68, died when a car struck him on Route 6 in Brewster around 9:05 a.m. The crash occurred in two lanes of the four-lane highway east of Starr Ridge Road when the cyclist and the driver, Mahopac resident Ryan Smith, were both heading westbound, according to the Putnam County Sheriff ’s Office.

Wellin was traveling on the right-hand shoulder as the car was approaching and driving past him. The cyclist apparently tried to make a U-turn, pulling from the shoulder and moving left across the road into the car’s path, according to the sheriff’s office. Smith, 18, hit the bicycle broadside in the left-hand lane of the road.