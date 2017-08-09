CVS Store in Yorktown Plowed into for Third Time

It appears customers of CVS in downtown Yorktown would like to turn the building into a drive-through location.

For the third time in the last 15 months, a vehicle crashed into the Commerce Street store Wednesday afternoon. According to a published report, the unidentified driver may have suffered a medical condition, causing the vehicle to slam into the building, which was only slightly damaged. The driver was extricated from the car by the Yorktown Heights Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

In May of last year, a driver literally crashed through the entrance of the store, slightly injuring five people and leaving a gaping hole in the wall.

Meanwhile, in February, a vehicle backed into the structure and cut a high pressure gas line, requiring quick action by emergency responders.