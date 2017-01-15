Court Gives Green Light for BJ’s Gas Station to Move Ahead

Land use approvals granted by the Town of Yorktown to BJ’s Wholesale Club to allow the construction of gasoline filling stations for members in Staples Plaza on Route 202 were upheld last week by a state judge.

In a 79-page decision, Judge Gretchen Walsh, presiding Judge of the Environmental Claims Part for the New York State Ninth Judicial District, ruled January 9 that the town’s approvals last year, which were challenged by area competitor gas station owners and grassroots environmental organization Yorktown Smart Growth, were rational and consistent with Yorktown’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code.

Walsh also agreed with the town’s determination under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act that the gas stations, which will be located in the parking lot of BJ’s near the entrance and exit to the plaza, would not have any significant adverse environmental impacts.

David Steinmetz, who represented BJ’s and Urstadt Biddle, owner of Staples Plaza, said it was clear Walsh concluded that the Yorktown Town Board and Planning Board carefully went through the environmental and land use process.

“We are pleased that BJ’s can move forward with providing this amenity to its members,” Steinmetz said. “This gasoline filling station will be a welcome addition to the Staples Plaza, and will continue to bring economic growth, aesthetic improvements and vitality to the town and surrounding community.”