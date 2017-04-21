County Officials: Three Drug Overdose Deaths This Year

As attention continues to grow over the drug epidemic that’s hit Putnam County and the Hudson Valley region, county officials set the record straight on how many drug overdoses have resulted in fatalities so far this year.

During a Health Committee meeting of the county Legislature last Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Social Services Joe DeMarzo said there have been three confirmed overdose deaths so far in 2017. Over the past several weeks, there has been rampant chatter and rumor that there were already double-digit overdose fatalities this year, but county officials stressed that’s wildly inaccurate.

“People throw around these overdose numbers like they know what they’re talking about and it’s very scary and frightening,” DeMarzo said. “If someone is giving you a number please find out where it came from.”

DeMarzo still stressed, “Three is way too many.”

Two of those overdoses are from mixed drugs including heroin and one death included fentanyl, DeMarzo said.

Acting Commissioner of the Department of Health, Dr. Michael Nesheiwat, who is also a county coroner, said there have been 19 coroner cases this year. Of the 19 cases, eight have been confirmed natural deaths, four accidental deaths (three are from drug overdose), and seven cases are pending.