County Exec Democratic Candidates’ Endorsements

New York State Senator George Latimer’s campaign for Westchester County Executive recently announced that it has obtained the support of five local Democratic committees in Latimer’s bid for the county’s highest office.

The committees are Rye City, Rye Town, Harrison, Mamaroneck and North Castle, all communities where Latimer is currently serving in the NYS 37th Senate District.

Legislator Kenneth Jenkins, who Latimer has challenged for the Democratic nomination, has obtained endorsements from the Yonkers Democratic City Committee, the Black Democrats of Westchester, NYS Assemblyman Gary Pretlow (D-Mt. Vernon), Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining), Legislator Alfreda Williams (D-Yonkers) and Legislator Lyndon Williams (D-Mt. Vernon).

Both candidates have previously served as chair of the County Board of Legislators.

On the issues (according to each candidate’s website), Latimer says he will fight to keep taxes down, he supports increased state aid for education and supports parents who have chosen to opt their children out of the Common Core standardized tests. He will promote the growth of jobs in the private sector, promote affordable housing, protect the environment, and will fight against hate crimes of all kinds.

Jenkins issues include fiscal responsibility, infrastructure management of roads, parks and other public property, support of public safety, adequate gun control regulation, and that he will fight to maintain diversity and tolerance as integral values of Westchester County.