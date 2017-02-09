County Changes Way It Unloads Empty Homes

Starting this year, Putnam County is changing the way it unloads homes under its control.

If a foreclosed home now owned by the county isn’t sold within a year using the multiple listing service, the property will then go to a public auction instead of lingering on the MLS for multiple years. Legislator Toni Addonizio, who spearheaded the change, said she got the idea after attending a conference last year and brought it back to other legislators because some properties have remained unsold for more than a year.

The change to the local law was unanimously approved by the county Legislature late last year. It went into effect at the end of last year.

Addonizio said the auction company does all of the advertising for the property up for sale and holds an open house at no cost to the county. While the auction might not yield a better price on the property, it speeds up getting the property back onto the tax rolls, Addonizio noted.