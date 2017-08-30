County Bus System to Cut Final Loop of Routes

Pointing to low ridership, officials at Putnam Area Rapid Transit (PART) intend to cut the last loop of bus routes 1, 2, and 5 starting in mid-September.

County transportation manager Vincent Tamagna said PART will no longer run buses until 9 p.m. each day because only two or three riders — at most — were on each bus at that time. Financially, Tamagna said it didn’t make sense to continue that last loop from 8 p.m. to 9.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tamagna said based on the county’s contract with bus carrier MV Transit, the county is allowed to change any route at any time. He said MV Transit’s general manager has indicated she’s fine with the change and told Tamagna that no drivers will be laid off and the hours for drivers will remain steady.

He said the change is to make the routes as efficient as possible and the county would save roughly $56,000 from the elimination.

“We’re certainly sympathetic to the drivers,” Tamagna said. “At the end of the day, we’re most sympathetic to the taxpayers.”

Sometimes drivers were riding in buses with no passengers at all, he said.

Tamagna said he’s followed Federal Transportation Administration guidelines in making the move. Unless the change is more than 10 percent of the overall bus plan, the transit department doesn’t need approval from the county Legislature. He said the total impact is about 4 percent.