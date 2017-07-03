Country/Folk Band to Play P’ville Music Fest for the First Time

Growing up in Suffern surrounded by a family of visual artists, Jon Pousette-Dart knew early on that his passion was to make music.

“My sister would play records and I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” said Dart. “When I was in sixth grade when The Beatles hit, I knew that I was wasting my time continuing on with other things because I loved music so much.”

Pousette-Dart Band first hit the scene in the early 1970s as a soft rock group after a talent scout discovered its namesake playing clubs throughout New England. Working with artists like The Byrds, The Eagles, James Taylor, Journey and Billy Joel, the group found fame, quickly becoming one of the busiest tour groups playing arenas across the United States. They also released five studio albums, two of which made the Billboard album chart.

“I have been active for a very long time,” said Pousette-Dart, a singer, songwriter and guitarist.

On Saturday, the Pousette-Dart Band will be headlining the Pleasantville Music Festival’s Chill Tent.

While the original group disbanded when the disco era emerged, Pousette-Dart said he continued to write and produce music, eventually recording his first solo album in the ‘90s after moving from New York City to Nashville.

He was happy to be recording again, especially after losing inspiration during the 1980s, which he called a troubling time for content.

“Nashville has always been a song-driven town, so there’s a level of craft that people really respect and revere,” said Pousette-Dart, who has included country rock and folk into its repertoire. “That has been the thing that has kept me going all along because people really pay attention to a song and take it seriously.”

After releasing five solo albums, including his most recent in 2015, Pousette-Dart returned north where he’s been playing music rooms, pubs, clubs and other intimate venues so he can be close to his audience and appease his fan base.

“When you play smaller rooms you can feel the people with you,” Pousette-Dart said. “I like doing all forms of performing. It’s always fun no matter what the setting is because you organically go into it and enjoy it because you never know what’s going to happen.”

During Saturday’s festival, Pousette-Dart will appear with his band featuring newest member Malcolm Gold on bass and harmony vocals, Jim Chapdelaine on guitar and vocals and original drummer Eric Parker.

He said he’s excited to showcase his music to a new audience and appear at the festival for the first time.

“The band is a lot of fun and there’s a lot of material for sure,” Pousette-Dart said. “It should be a blast.”