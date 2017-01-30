Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona Announces Mayoral Candidacy for White Plains

White Plains Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona officially announced her candidacy Sunday as Mayor of the City of White Plains, in what she vows will be a vigorous campaign. Lecuona made the announcement outside of the Westchester County Democrats headquarters at 170 East Post Rd. in White Plains, surrounded by vacant storefronts in the heart of business district.

Lecuona stated: “Today’s political announcement should not surprise anyone in White Plains, based on what the current administration has been advocating for the last six years. We reside in a very competitive regional environment where cities are struggling to attract dynamic business interests as well as new residents all while balancing quality of life issues. However the ongoing lack of vision, process and leadership have placed White Plains on a dangerous path. The time to change that path is now.”

The current administration’s lack of transparency is a major issue: “Developers schedule meetings with city commissioners, but residents are not even able to access basic information. Our citizens are purposely kept in the dark!” City Commissioners have been instructed not to talk to specific Common Council members; the information provided is “filtered, manipulated, or delayed. And as a result, our neighborhoods suffer.”

Lecuona is an immigrant from Spain who moved her family to White Plains in 1987. A trained architect and urban planner for the last 35 years, she has served on the White Plains Common Council for the past nine years. During her time in office, Lecuona has taken on powerful interests on behalf of the people of White Plains.

Entering public service was a natural progression given her lifelong community involvement, for which she as received multiple recognitions and awards.

If Lecuona wins she would be the first female mayor of White Plains.

In response to Lecuona’s announcement, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach released the following statement: “We’ve made great strides in revitalizing our downtown, bringing in new jobs, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors all while keeping taxes stable, maintaining our AA1 bond rating and ensuring that White Plains continues to be safe, clean, and well managed. To all the residents from every corner of this city who have expressed to me their desire for me to continue, I want to say thank you and that I am looking forward to continuing my work as Mayor. My focus right now is on continuing the progress that we have begun together. I will be making a more formal announcement in the coming months.”