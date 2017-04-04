Councilman’s Charity Boxing Strikes a Blow for Veterans

Waging battles on others’ behalf is nothing new for Jeremy Saland, whether it’s representing clients as a criminal defense attorney or constituents in the Town of New Castle.

This winter and early spring the first-term town councilman trained for a far different fight. He was preparing a few days a week at the famed Gleason’s Gym and the Church Street Gym in lower Manhattan to do battle in the boxing ring this Thursday evening in an event called Battle of the Barristers VI.

The sixth annual charity extravaganza at the Broad Street Ballroom is organized by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and features prosecutors and paralegals who put on boxing trunks and gloves, climb through the ropes and go three rounds. An opponent is of comparable weight and skill level as they raise money for three different charities that assist veterans and disadvantaged kids.

Saland, a former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney and a board member of the office’s Alumni Association, didn’t take long to decide whether he would hit the gym when he was invited to participate by former colleagues.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to help people who have served our country and in a manner with other prosecutors which can generate quite a few dollars and shed some light on issues that veterans face when they return to the United States,” he said.

The charities that benefit from the pugilistic prosecutors’ blood, sweat and tears are the Gary Sinise Foundation, which benefits veterans in need and their families; Team Rubicon, an organization that coordinates military veterans to assist first responders in serious emergencies; and Gleason Gym’s Give a Kid a Dream.

As of Sunday, Saland had raised $11,469, the second highest total among the 67 names listed on the Battle of the Barristers VI Crowdrise page. More than $105,000 had been donated through the weekend. He said the final total could rise to as much as $150,000, between late donations and gate receipts.

However, as hard as he has worked at the gym to get down to 184 pounds so he wouldn’t be matched against any 200-pounders and to raise money, Saland won’t be making his boxing debut this week. After weeks of training and sparring, the 42-year-old Chappaqua resident suffered a concussion following a three-round sparring session in a higher weight class last Thursday.

A few weeks ago, Saland said he first felt what may have been concussion symptoms, but they quickly dissipated. Within an hour after last Thursday’s session, which he was dropped to one knee by a blow in the first round, returning the favor a round later, he experienced wooziness, slurred speech and headaches.

Despite wearing protective headgear, the blows can have a cumulative effect.

“When you get hit in the head, you get hit in the head,” Saland said. “I don’t know whether it was that blow that caused it but over the course of three rounds you’re getting struck multiple times, blocking some, slipping some, but where they connect they connect.”

Although he put himself in harm’s way, Saland doesn’t regret having undertaken the challenge, despite warnings from his family and the disapproving looks of his wife, who happens to be a neurologist.

Throughout his life Saland said he has always mentally and physically challenged himself and wanted to do so for this event.

He expressed gratitude to family, friends and community members who donated money and will never stop working to help others in need.

“My father lectured me, my father-in-law lectured me, my wife gave me a knock out look, so (it’s) a lesson learned here, but I can’t promise I won’t come up with another way to raise funds and help people who need assistance.” Saland said.