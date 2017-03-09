Cortlandt Resident to Lead 28th Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade

Michael O’Hanlon, a retired NYFD career firefighter and world class musician, will lead the 28th Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 11. The parade steps off at 3 p.m. near Assumption Church, makes its way down Union Avenue, then right on South Street, left on Division Street, right on Main Street and right on James Street. The reviewing stand is on the corner of James and Park Streets.

O’Hanlon will be joined by four aides: Alan Drogy of the Mansion at Colonial Terrace; Peekskill Police Chief Eric Johansen; Dr. William Higgins from the NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley; Steven Zwick, proprietor of Dylan’s Wine Cellar. The honorees received their sashes, and the Grand Marshal received his sash, top hat and shelleighleigh at the annual installation dinner on Sunday, March 5 at Colonial Terrace.

“The Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade is a true sign of spring. We invite everyone to come celebrate with us. We have always thought of the parade as the perfect family and community event,” said Bill Powers, volunteer Chairman of the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Committee.

The parade is proceeded by a Mass at Assumption Church at 1:30 p.m., and brunch from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Club. The brunch will include a full buffet breakfast. Admission for adults: $12, children 5-12 years old: $5 and children under five years of age, free.

O’Hanlon joined the New York City Fire Dept. in 1982. He is a member of the FDNY Emerald Society and Holy Name Society. Over the years with the Fire Dept., he has marched in numerous New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parades. He represented the FDNY as a Grand Marshal of the 2002 Missoula, Montana AOH St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the first held after the 9/11 attacks. He had spent countless days working and volunteering at World Trade Center site after 9/11. He retired in 2013 after a 30-year career with the FDNY.

O’Hanlon is an accomplished traditional button accordion player. He competed in All-Ireland competitions in the 1970’s and won an All-Ireland medal. He is a former member of the Garryowen Ceili band which placed first in the All Ireland Competition. O’Hanlon has performed at many events and venues including Carnegie Hall, Guinan’s and the Quiet Man Public House in Peekskill.

O’Hanlon is member of the AOH Division 18 and was selected AOH Division 18 “2016 Man of the Year.” O’Hanlon and his wife, Maggie, have been married for 35 years. They live in Cortlandt Manor and together they raised three children, Katherine, Michael Jr., and Martin, with the same values, traditions and culture they experienced.

The parade is presented by an all-volunteer committee and is completely self-funded through the generosity of businesses, donations and all-year-round fund raising efforts. For more information, visit and like the committee’s Facebook page.