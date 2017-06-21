Cortlandt Republicans Release Slate for November Election

The Cortlandt Republican Committee has endorsed a full slate of candidates for the November town wide election.

“This team is what the Town of Cortlandt needs to meet the new challenges we are facing,” said GOP Committee Chairman Daniel Pagano. “Cortlandt needs new talent with creative solutions.”

Heading the “Cortlandt Together” ticket and taking on the challenge of trying to unseat 26-year Supervisor Linda Puglisi is Liam Carroll, who has worked in the finance industry for more than 35 years and has raised three children with his wife, Katharine, in Cortlandt for over 20 years.

“I’ve worked hard for decades to ensure that sound financial decisions are made when it comes to investing in the public sector, infrastructures, school districts, water systems, and building projects that promote growth,” Carroll said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to apply my expertise locally and to serve my fellow residents of the Town of Cortlandt.”

Carroll is director of the Croton Lions Club and a participant in his church’s Homeless Outreach Program, which provides shelter, food and compassion to local displaced individuals.

Running alongside Carroll for two available Town Board seats are Mark Goodenow and Glen Hockley. They will face-off against Democratic nominees, incumbent Councilwoman Debbie Costello and Planning Board member James Creighton.

Goodenow, a town resident since 2009, is a strategy consultant to large global airlines and manufacturers. He currently serves on the Cortlandt Indian Point Task Force. Hockley served two terms as a city councilman in White Plains. He has worked as a partner and manager in various industries, including manufacturing and business services.

Hockley’s motto is “When we work together we can accomplish anything.” He plans on focusing to increase revenue and reduce waste and create stronger ethical guidelines for town government, including forming an ethics committee to improve transparency.

Running to oust longtime Democratic Receiver of Taxes Mary Breining is Cindy Merend, a graduate of Hendrick Hudson High School and the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising in Manhattan. For the last 10 years, she has worked as property manager for the Jacobs Hill affordable senior housing complex.

Stepping up to try to succeed retiring Town Clerk Joann Dyckman is Reed Douglas, a 32-year resident with a background in streamlining procedures and reviewing contracts for cost savings.

“I have lived in the Town of Cortlandt since 1985, moving here shortly after working in Yonkers at the Hudson Valley National Bank in Yonkers, where for eight years I served as vice president/controller and learned how to create budgets, trim costs, and attract business by enlisting the help of existing business leaders,” Douglas said.

The Republican Committee also endorsed Town Justice Gerald Klein, who has served since 1990, Westchester County Legislator John Testa (District 1), who has been in office since 2010, and Robert Outhouse, who is seeking to unseat Majority Leader Catherine Borgia (D/Ossining) in District 9.