Cortlandt Man Dies after Construction Accident in Brewster

A Cortlandt man died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a construction accident in Brewster.

Keith Bonnes, 52, was pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital several hours after falling about 20 feet from Hydro Mobile scaffolding at a Honda dealership project on Route 22.

According to State Police, a co-worker immediately called Putnam County 911 to report the accident, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Moments later, Brewster EMS, EMStar Ambulance and Village of Brewster Police arrived on the scene to render medical assistance to Bonnes, who suffered head and chest injuries.

Bonnes went into cardiac arrest after arriving at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation and the Occupational Safety Health Administration was notified.