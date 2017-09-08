Cortlandt Family Fun Day Saturday

The Town of Cortlandt’s 12th Annual Family Fun Day will be held Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. near the Cortlandt Train Station and State Police barracks on 3 Memorial Drive.

The free admission event, sponsored by the Cortlandt Town Board, will feature large attractions, including a 30-foot high slide and bouncy house, Midway Games, face painting and a food court with local vendors. There will also by live music from Island Soul from 2:30 to 3:30 and Country Fresh from 6:15 to 8.

The day will end with a bang with fireworks, sponsored by Entergy, at 8 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed. For more information, call (914) 734-1050. (Rain date is Sunday, September 10).