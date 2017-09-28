Correction on Mount Kisco Senior Housing Proposal Article

In this week’s print edition of The Examiner, a story regarding comments made on the 129-unit senior housing proposal on Kisco Avenue at the Sept. 18 Mount Kisco Village Board meeting incorrectly reported that the matter would be discussed again at the Oct. 2 board meeting.

The Village Board will be entertaining discussion in an Oct. 2 work session for an unrelated application for a potential zoning change for a proposed senior housing facility in the Radio Circle area.

The Examiner regrets the error and any confusion it may have caused.