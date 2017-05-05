Cornell Cooperative Ext. to Guide Hikes in Putnam

Here in Putnam County there are so many beautiful natural places to explore. Numerous studies link walking in nature with improved mental and physical health, as well as stress relief. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County’s Master Gardener Volunteers will guide hikes on trails throughout the county beginning in May and running through September. Come learn more about natural heritage and discover the beauty of Putnam County.

These free, guided hikes will explore land-use, history, and invasive plants. On the second Saturday of each month (rain date the following Sunday) participants will embark together for a 1 ½ to 3 hour hike, depending on the location and the speed of the group. The tour guides will point out highlights along the way—describing the vegetation, invasive species, and wildlife, as well as historical significance of the area—in addition to answering questions from the audience.

The first hike, scheduled for May 13, 10 a.m. to noon, will tour the Clearpool Model Forest in Kent. This trail runs through one of four Watershed Ag Council teaching forests in the state which demonstrates forestry best-management practices. Highlights will include a scenic overlook of Boyd’s reservoir dam. This trail includes difficult and rocky slopes and runs about 2.5 miles with an elevation gain of 200 feet. Easy to moderate trails will be included later in the Hike Putnam schedule.

Though the hike is free, reservations are necessary; space is limited. For the complete Hike Putnam calendar and reservations, please visit Putnam County’s Cooperative Extension website: putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events. Youth under 18 are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All hikers will need to sign a waiver. Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County’s Master Gardener Volunteers in a healthy, stress-reducing activity in beautiful Putnam County.