Community Facing Upheaval with Indian Point’s Pending Closure

By Anna Young

State Senator Terrence Murphy (R-Yorktown) and a large group of local, county and state officials pledged their support last Thursday to the local community that faces the damaging financial effects of Indian Point’s scheduled closure.

Murphy was joined at the hearing in Peekskill by elected officials, union representatives, residents, local business associations and Hendrick Hudson School District Superintendent of Schools Joseph Hochreiter to discuss the impact of the move.

In January, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Entergy and Riverkeeper stunned officials and the public when it was announced Indian Point, located in the Village of Buchanan, would cease operations in April 2021.

Despite a decision that would significantly impact the public, 16 of the 17 handpicked speakers at the hearing confirmed Cuomo, Entergy and Riverkeeper never spoke with them about their decision.

Outraged by the lack of transparency, Murphy spearheaded the public hearing. He was joined by Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R-Mahopac) and senators Thomas Croci (R-Sayville) and Joseph Griffo (R-Rome), chairman of the state Energy Committee.

“The deal was negotiated in secret between the governor, Entergy and Riverkeeper, they went in without input from the community and came out without any verifiable plan to replace what they’re dismantling,” County Executive Rob Astorino said at the March 2 hearing. “We have thousands of unanswered questions and as long as they remain unanswered, the longer we remain at risk.”

Murphy expressed the devastation the closure will have on families, the Hendrick Hudson School District, energy bills, the environment and economic development. About 1,200 union jobs will be lost.

“A lot of people aren’t thinking about the families that will be affected by this,” Murphy said.

“The loss of over 1,000 jobs is devastating to these men and women and their families,” said Tom Carey, president of the Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Body AFL-CIO. “These are plant operators, chemists, health physics, engineers, highly qualified welders, electricians, administrative people, security and highly trained maintenance men and women making good wages and benefits. These are the people that represent the workers at Entergy. They deserve better.”

The Indian Point nuclear power plants have been a fixture in Buchanan for more than 50 years. It helps provide electricity to several million homes and businesses in Westchester and New York City.

Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi said Sept. 11, 2001, and the announcement of Indian Point’s closure are among the biggest challenges she’s had to face in a nearly 30-year political career.

Board of Legislators Chairman Michael Kaplowitz (D-Somers) affirmed that all county legislators and Astorino stand in unison and want to be part of a solution for the county.

“A financial Armageddon is going to descend very quickly on this community,” Kaplowitz said. “The longer we take to come to reality, the longer we delay a potential solution.”

Deb Milone, executive director of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, asserted that if the state doesn’t act quickly they will leave in its wake destroyed families, children and local businesses.

The announcement sent immediate shockwaves throughout the area since Entergy is a major funding source. It accounts for 46 percent of annual revenue to the Village of Buchanan; 64 percent to the Verplanck Fire Department; 28 percent to the Hendrick Hudson Free Library; 2 percent to the Town of Cortlandt, 1 percent to the county and 33 percent to the school district.

Hochreiter said if finances are put in jeopardy due to loss of Indian Point funding, the district could be forced to discuss the possibility of closing one of its three elementary schools.

“I have had far too many conversations than I wish to admit with residents, parents, teachers that are contemplating leaving our community because of the fear of the unknown,” Hochreiter said. “Five-year-olds, 11-year-olds and high school seniors should not pay the consequence for a set of decisions and negotiations that have longstanding negative implications in our community.”

Florence McCue, a member of New York State United Teachers, said remaining plans concerning Indian Point or energy production has to focus not only on the local economy, good jobs and safety, but the children, whose future depends on them getting a good education.

“I’m here, you guys have had my back and I will have your back,” Murphy said. “I’m not going to roll over, I promise you that.”

A couple of week ago, report from a leading utility industry research firm released concluded electricity generated from the Indian Point nuclear power plants can be replaced with renewable energy sources and transmission system upgrades.

Synapse Energy Economics, Inc. stated the region can rely on energy efficiency, wind and solar resources after Indian Point closes in 2021 if appropriate policies are implemented.

“Recent transmission improvements, coupled with energy efficiency gains, cheaper renewables and lower demand estimates, show that New York is already on its way to a reliable, affordable, clean energy future,” said Paul Gallay, president of Riverkeeper. “This is a huge opportunity for New York. We’ll have plenty of energy to keep the lights one, even on the hottest days, and New Yorkers won’t face big increases in electric bills.”

Rick Pezzullo contributed to this article