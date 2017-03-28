Cold Spring Mayoral Race Goes to Absentee Ballots

The winner of the mayoral seat in Cold Spring won’t be determined until today, with the vote tally too close to call last Tuesday night.

Incumbent Mayor Dave Merandy is holding on with a 22-vote edge over challenger Alison Anthoine following village Election Day results. The two candidates, whom engaged in a spirited campaign season, will find out today (Tuesday), when the absentee ballots are counted at the Putnam County Board of Election at 3 p.m. Merandy checks in with 369 votes and Anthoine has 347. There were 60 absentee ballots were sent out and as of last Monday at press time, 40 were returned

Reaction amongst the two candidates was in stark contrast last week.

Merandy declined comment about the tight race going to absentee ballots until the final tally is counted and a definite winner if determined.

Meanwhile, Anthoine said she was thrilled the election was as close as it is, especially because she called it an “impulsive decision” to throw her hat into the race. As a recent Cold Spring resident going up against a lifelong resident, Anthoine called her small deficit going into absentees “truly incredible.”

“I consider this a victory just for the fact I came out to bridge the gap between the various factions in the community and I’ve clearly done that,” she said. “I’ve succeeded at that even if I don’t win.”

Anthoine said her goal was to appeal across the spectrum to every group in the small village and what she achieved “has never been done before.”

As for the trustee spots, incumbents Fran Murphy and Marie Early earned another two years in office after easily surpassing challenger Peggy Schatzle. Murphy garnered the most votes with 487 and Early collected 398. Schatzle finished with 327.

A euphoric Murphy said she was happy the campaign was over, describing it as “interesting” because of the tendency for residents to throw out information that was unverified rather than factual.

“I’m really thankful,” Murphy said. “I think people like me, I think people trust me and that makes a difference.”

Murphy said she’s keeping her fingers crossed for Merandy, noting she’s enjoyed working with him the last two years. But she said she’d be ready to work with Anthoine if she pulled off the upset.

Early said the job the village board has done the last two years was a “compelling argument” to voters that warranted her return to the board. When addressing the tight mayoral race, Early said she thought the federal lawsuit stemming from the Butterfield development had a “significant effect” on the election.

Early ran with Merandy on the People’s Party line.