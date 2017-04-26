Chappaqua Announces Selection of New School Superintendent

An Orange County educator will become the next superintendent in the Chappaqua School District.

The Chappaqua Board of Education is expected to appoint Dr. Christine Ackerman to the district’s top post at its meeting on Wednesday, May 3 following a nationwide search. Ackerman will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Lyn McKay Oc. 31 and will replace Interim Superintendent Dr. Daniel McCann who has served in that role since early December.

In a letter posted Tuesday on the district’s website from the board of education, her appointment will become effective following the meeting, pending a site visit. Ackerman will begin in Chappaqua this summer.

“The board of education was impressed with the substantive experiences that Dr. Ackerman has had and with the way those experiences align with our longstanding District beliefs and goals,” Board President Alyson Gardner said in the board’s message to the community. “Her commitment to students, the breadth and depth of her understanding of curriculum and her strong management skills stood out to the entire Board.”

Ackerman is currently Superintendent of Schools for the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District in Orange County, where she has served since 2014. She previously served as principal of Millbrook High School before her appointment as the assistant superintendent for curriculum.

The announcement of Ackerman’s arrival in Chappaqua is the next step for the district since McKay’s departure.

McKay resigned following intense public pressure stemming from revelations regarding Christopher Schraufnagel, the former Horace Greeley High School drama teacher, who pleaded guilty last summer to having inappropriate contact with students between 2011 and 2015.