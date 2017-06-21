Center of Physical Therapy, Carmel

For over 23 years, two husband-and-wife owners have continued to evolve and expand Center for Physical Therapy continually providing their patients with quality care in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere treating everyone like family.

With co-owners Christian and Lynn Campilii and Tod and Beth Snyder all physical therapists, Christian Campilii said they wanted to open their own practice with the goal of providing patients’ with the absolute care necessary to treating any injury.

“Most therapy place you go to you’re in and out in 45 minutes, but we don’t just focus on a particular body part, we take a full body approach to help you recover,” Christian Campilii said. “You leave here much better than when you came in, not just with your injury, but overall.”

After starting their practice out of a house over 23 years ago, Campilii, whose focus is sports medicine, prides himself on providing a friendly, thorough, comprehensive physical therapy office in Carmel, Wappingers Falls and Hyde Park.

Campilii said that his unique style was inspired after suffering through several injuries and not being able to perform his sports.

“I decided I wanted to become a leader in this field,” he added.

In his new location in Carmel on Route 52, Center for Physical Therapy offers modern equipment and techniques to recovery including motion analysis, cardiovascular programs, core workouts, stimulation, stretching, joint mobilization, soft tissue work, and therapeutic exercise programs, along with a wide variety of other features.

“You’re not just treated with massages, you’re going to go through a full fitness program,” Campilii added. “I’m a believer in prevention and preventing other injuries from coming back.”

Campilii added that a performance center would be added in the coming months providing an arena for athletes to train with running analysis and other sports equipment.

Since opening in Carmel in November, Campilii said he’s been overwhelmed by the positive reception from the people in Putnam County.

“It’s amazing how many people come by word of mouth,” Campilii said. “We are overwhelmed with the support we have gotten, our business just grew exponentially and continues to grow.”

Center for Physical Therapy is located on 264 Route 52 in Carmel. For more information visit www.centerforphysicaltherapy.com or call, 845-200-7646.