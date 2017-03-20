Cell Phone Repair, Peekskill

It has a logo of a white cross and the initials CPR.

No, the establishment does not provide first aid or cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

In the Beach Shopping Center in Peekskill, CPR are the initials of Cell Phone Repair., which opened in August 2015. The co-owners are Croton residents Luis Figueroa and his son, Marcos, who spoke about the business last week.

Figueroa noted that the first Cell Phone Repair franchise opened in Orlando, Florida in 2006 and there are currently 300 stores. Figueroa and his father own a second Cell Phone Repair franchise in Nanuet in Rockland County.

Figueroa said his father wanted to help him open his own business, work with him for the first few years and then let his son take sole responsibility over the franchise.

Figueroa and his father considered a variety of businesses to potentially go into but they picked Cell Phone Repair. “The business model for this one was most suitable to us,” he said.

He and his father choose the Beach Shopping Center because, “We liked the variety of the clientele here,” Figueroa said. They also liked the location and the businesses that were already operating in the shopping center, he added.

Figueroa said 80 percent of the repairs his businesses does is devoted to cell phone repairs, but it also offers to fix computers, tablets and consoles. “We also buy, sell and trade,” he said. “If you have any old devices at home you could bring them in and trade them or use them for cash or get a credit for a new device.”

The business sells cell phones and iPhones, as well as such accessories as chargers and items to protect phones. “Most repairs we do are shattered screens,” he noted.

Another common problem his customers have is getting their phones wet, Figueroa said. “If a phone gets wet don’t turn it on. Don’t plug it in,” he said. “Bring it here as soon as you can.” The corrosion from the water damage inside a phone will be cleaned at his store, Figueroa said.

Cell Phone Repair is located in the Beach Shopping Center at 1855 Main St. in Peekskill. For more information, call 914-930-8015 or visit cellphonerepair.com/peekskill-ny/