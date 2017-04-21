Celebrate Earth Day Festivities in Mount Kisco on Saturday

The Mount Kisco Conservation Advisory Council (CAC), Bedford 2020 and other local groups invite the public for a walk this Saturday in the woods and an Earth Day celebration at the Mount Kisco Public Library.

Start the day at 9:30 a.m. with an easy guided walk on the Kisco Mountain Trail and enjoy stunning views of the entire valley. Meet at the Trail Head at the top of Mountain Avenue. Rides to the Trail Head will also be available from library at 100 Main St. at 9:15 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m., participants will return to the library for light refreshments provided by local merchants, and music and conversation. The Earth Day program will include a presentation on “Nature/History Synergy and the Mount Kisco Trail Project” by Harry McCartney, Mount Kisco’s village historian and a CAC member. The keynote address, “Becoming Sustainable,” will be delivered by Dr. Sergio C. Trindade, former United Nations assistant secretary general and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Trindade’s address will be followed by the launch of the Mount Kisco/Bedford Reusable Bag Initiative and a preview of the film “Bag It.” Filippine Hoogland of Bedford 2020 will provide an update, and Dan Welsh, director of Westchester Power, Sustainable Westchester, will offer some practical advice on moving toward green energy.

For more information, visit www.mountkiscoCAC.org or e-mail MKHistorical@gmail.com.