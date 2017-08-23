Carmel Sports Club, Carmel

Less than a year old, but already a much sought after space in Putnam County, the Carmel Sports Club is giving athletes of all ages the chance to train and play their sport year round.

The state of the art facility has a turf field that has room for a wide range of sports, including soccer, baseball, lacrosse, football and even ultimate Frisbee. With its high ceiling and large dimensions, the Carmel Sports Club provides residents in the county and region a place to play like never before.

The facility opened last December and through the winter the turf field was opened to teams that couldn’t practice outside like baseball, lacrosse and soccer. The club draws athletes from Putnam, but also throughout the regions including Westchester County, Dutchess County and Connecticut. One of the managers, Carmel resident Laura Wong, said a group from Long Island even traveled to Carmel to use the facility this year.

The location is accustomed to physical activity, with it formerly being a tennis and racquetball club that included a pool (people still stop by expecting to see tennis courts, Wong noted). But after a massive overhaul, the turf field is about 110 yards by 40 yards and can be broken down to six fields that measure to be 18 yards by 40 yards.

The location is owned by New York City resident James Miller, who also owns an entertainment complex in Rockland County. Wong and Mahopac Jenna Burke help run the facility.

The facility has hosted camps this year, Wong said, with the kids enjoying activities out of the heat and in a fully air conditioned spot. The club offers camps for specific sports like soccer and lacrosse and an activities camp with a variety of sports and games.

“The kids actually have a blast, they are non-stop,” Wong said. “If they were outside during camp, they’d be more sitting under a tree.”

The club also has an open turf time when residents from the area can come in and pay a fee at the door and play different sports. Wong said the club moving forward wants to build up its fitness aspect and get other leagues in the building like football and more youth leagues.

“Sports today is all year round,” Wong said.

But playing sport is not the only thing customers can enjoy while at the Carmel Sports Club. Parties like birthdays, bat/bar mitzvahs, and other entertainment fun are available with a dance floor that covers the turf.

“We transform this place into a night club,” Wong said. “You wouldn’t recognize this place as a sports facility.”

Carmel Sports Club is located on 111 Old Route 6 in Carmel and its number 845-228-2550.