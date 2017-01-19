Byram Hills School Buses Vandalized; No Suspects

Police continue to investigate the vandalization of more than a dozen Byram Hills School District buses last Thursday causing officials to delay the opening of school for one hour.

The North Castle Police Department was contacted at 6:25 a.m. on Jan. 12 with a report that multiple buses at the district’s lot on MacDonald Avenue had their windshield struck by an object from the outside. Although the windshields weren’t shattered, it was deemed that the damage could impair the vision of drivers seated behind the wheel.

Anyone with information about the incident, should contact the North Castle Police Department at 914-273-9500.