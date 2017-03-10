Butterfield Senior Center Moves Ahead in Cold Spring

Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra, who represents Philipstown, confirmed the lease — which was amended and approved several times by the county Legislature in contentious meetings — was signed by both the county executive and Butterfield developer Paul Guillaro and there is now a target date for the center.

“We’re good to go,” she said in an interview.

The senior center planned at the Lahey Pavilion came with much objection and criticism from many Cold Spring residents concerned that the lease favored Guillaro too much. Originally, the center was supposed to be situated in Building Two on the Butterfield campus, but it was then switched over to Lahey.

Scuccimarra said the hope is once Building Two on campus is complete and doctors offices in the Lahey Pavilion are moved over, the renovation on the senior center can begin and continue through the summer.

Scuccimarra also said the funding is there to get the project done. Scuccimarra, Office for Senior Resources officials, and the architect met with seniors roughly two months ago to update them on what it’s going to look like inside.