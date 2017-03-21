Butterfield Lawsuit Filed Against Cold Spring Mayor, Village

With the Village of Cold Spring election less than a week away, Butterfield project developer Paul Guillaro threw a bomb into the mix when he filed a federal lawsuit against the village and current Mayor Dave Merandy claiming village officials sabotaged the redevelopment at the direction of Merandy.

Guillaro filed the complaint in federal court, accusing Merandy of putting together a “malicious and intentional campaign of harassment, usurpation of authority, and other unlawful actions” to “maliciously stop, delay, frustrate, and ultimately ‘kill’” Guillaro’s mixed-use development in Cold Spring that includes a new senior center rented by Putnam County.

The damages are for $2.5 million.

The lawsuit alleges Merandy on multiple occasions after taking office in April 2015 said he wanted to kill the project and bankrupt Guillaro, including one