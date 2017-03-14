DW Design & Décor LLC, Croton

Croton resident Denise Wenacur had longed to have a career that would stress her creativity since she was a youth.

She is using that talent at her business, DW Design & Décor LLC in Croton. She is principal of the company, which she has owned since 2003. She also serves as the company’s senior interior designer.

Overall, Wenacur has been a designer for 30 years. She started out her professional life as a graphic designer and later as a multimedia designer, Wenacur said last week.

“When I had built my house many years ago, I really loved the whole building process,” said Wenacur, who has a degree in fine arts. “I went back to school for interior design specifically and then I wanted to really help other people with the same experience that I had in building their dream home and making their spaces really, truly livable and a reflection of who they are.”

DW Design has both residential and commercial clients. The company provides “everything from design services to construction and renovation. We put all the teams together,” Wenacur explained.

The first step in the design process is to have a talk with clients, Wenacur said. “We just sort of find out exactly what they need,” she said. “The projects vary.”

One current client had their house burn down in Croton and DW Design has been working with the family for 14 months. “I lead them through the process,” Wenacur said. “It’s just helping them in whatever way we can.”

Another client owns a 750-square-foot condo in White Plains. “She has been there for 30 years. She’s ready for a change,” Wenacur said. “The size of the space doesn’t really matter.”

DW Design’s clients come from all over the tristate area, Wenacur said.

Wenacur said her mother, Scarsdale resident Terry Gubitose, is a painter and she influenced her choice of career. “I really grew up with a wonderful background in art from my mom,“ Wenacur said. “I always knew that the creative world was the direction that I wanted to go in.”

“This is the culmination of all the creative experiences that I had,” Wenacur said of her company.

DW Design & Décor LLC is located at 75 S. Riverside Ave. in Croton. For more information, call 914.827.5234 or 914.907.6051, send an e-mail to info@denisewenacur.com or visit http://denisewenacur.com.