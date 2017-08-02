Business of the Week: Club Pilates, Mount Kisco

Sarah Gevinski is a believer in the philosophy that if you love what you do then you won’t have to work a day in your life.

Starting this week, Gevinski gets to experience that when she will bring Club Pilates to the heart of downtown Mount Kisco, moving into the space formerly occupied by MTK Tavern.

The Greenwich resident, a former dancer and buyer for Macy’s, took up Pilates just over a decade ago as a more enjoyable way to stay active and fit. Then last year, Gevinski discovered Club Pilates, a San Diego-based outfit that launched in 2005, while browsing online and learned about their franchise opportunities.

By November, she was heading to one of the company’s training sessions in California for prospective franchise owners. When she returned it was something that she had to pursue.

“I knew it was right,” said Gevinski, whose roughly 2,200-square-foot studio will be one of more than 300 Club Pilates locations throughout the United States by the end of the year. “I knew it was what I wanted to do. To me it was worth it because it was something that I really loved and it was something that other people could enjoy.”

Despite a plethora of Pilates studios in the area, Gevinski said relatively few are equipped to feature the large-group format that her facility will offer. There will be space to accommodate as many as 10 to 12 participants in the large-group classes. There will also be smaller group sessions of four to six people since that is what some clients prefer.

The studio will feature a variety of equipment-based programs that will use reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, springboard and Barre. All sessions will run 50 minutes and be led by one of four certified Pilates instructors at the outset. Classes will also feature a variety of music.

Gevinski said she hopes to attract anyone to have a fun and enjoyable experience. A key goal is to make it an inclusive studio where people who may have heard about Pilates and want to try a class have a place to go and feel comfortable.

“It’s more welcoming, it’s open to everybody,” said Gevinski, the mother of three children ranging from one to seven years old. “Classes in our studio, we do offer a different range of classes.”

She expects that sessions will be held during the morning, and then after a midday break, will resume after 3 or 4 p.m. Gevinksi said she chose the downtown Mount Kisco location because of the number of savvy consumers in the surrounding towns and the ability to capture the commuter who heads to the train station in the morning and returns later in the day.

“Mount Kisco drew me in as well because it’s kind of like the hub of northern Westchester,” Gevinski said. “It’s kind of like a destination.”

Gevinski is about halfway through her 500-hour Club Pilates teacher training program. While she doesn’t expect to teach classes when she’s completed the company’s course, she said it will provide her with a greater understanding of the physical fitness system.

For those who have already signed up as Club Pilates members in Mount Kisco, there is a clients’ party to celebrate the studio’s opening Friday evening. Gevinksi already has had about 60 clients sign up and hopes to eventually attract about 300 members.

“For me, I’ve been doing (Pilates) a long time and I believe in it,” Gevinski said. “It’s the greatest exercise of all time, so when I talk to people about it I don’t feel like a cheesy salesman because I believe in it.”

The public can sign up for demonstration classes this Saturday and Sunday, although space is limited. The studio will be open seven days a week with classes starting at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and at 6:30 a.m. the other weekdays.

Club Pilates is located at 30 E. Main St. near South Moger Avenue. For more information, call 914-362-8114 or visit www.clubpilates.com/mountkisco.