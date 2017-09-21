Bronx Man Indicted in I-95 Shooting in Harrison

Jamil Fields, 55, of the Bronx, was arraigned on an indictment Wednesday before Judge Helen Blackwood I Westchester County Court and charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class “B” Violent Felony; one count of Assault in the First Degree, a class “B” Violent Felony; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” Felony; and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class “D” Felony.

On July 18, 2017 at approximately 5:45 p.m., members of the New York State Police and other emergency personnel responded to the area north of Exit 18B on Interstate 95 northbound in the Town of Harrison. There they found a 25 year old male victim on the side of the interstate being cared for by civilians. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including to his head, torso and left arm.

Investigators from the New York State Police immediately commenced an investigation. They ascertained that the victim had been in a U-Haul van when he was shot, just prior to exiting that vehicle as it traveled northbound on Interstate I-95. Further investigation led police to the defendant who had rented the U-Haul van in which the victim was shot.

On July 22, 2017 investigators located the defendant who was still in possession of the van. They placed him under arrest.

The defendant pled not guilty. His remand continues. His next court date is October 11, 2017.

The defendant faces up to 25 years in state prison.